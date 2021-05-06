Man charged with joining the Capitol riot after the FBI saw his wife's Facebook posts bragging about it

Mia Jankowicz
·3 min read
A composite of images used in the FBI filings. They show a family photo of Lynn and Gary Edwards, and a still from a social media post which appears to show Gary Edwards in the Capitol building. He is circled by the FBI in both images.
A composite of images used in the FBI filings, in which a man believed to be Gary Edwards had been circled. Facebook/Lynn Feiler Edwards/DOJ/Insider

  • A man has been charged with joining the Capitol riot after his wife posted to Facebook about it.

  • The FBI received a tip about the bragging posts, which they say have since been deleted.

  • Officials matched a Facebook portrait of Gary Edwards to a man seen in footage from January 6.

A man was charged with joining the Capitol riot after his wife made Facebook posts talking about his involvement, court documents say.

According to DOJ filings released Wednesday, the FBI got a tip pointing them to a Facebook page in the name of Lynn Feiler Edwards, with posts talking about the involvement of her husband Gary Edwards on January 6.

The insurrection that day saw hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump break into the Capitol, causing lawmakers to go into hiding and leading to the fatal shooting of rioter Ashley Babbitt.

Gary Edwards was arrested Tuesday in connection to the riot, and has been charged with entering and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disruption of official business, among other charges.

His wife Lynn's Facebook posts have since been deleted, the filing said. But according to officials, Lynn bragged: "Okay ladies let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol Rotunda."

In the filing, officials say they matched photographs of Lynn's husband Gary from the Facebook page to his driver's license, and used these to identify him in video footage and social media posts from the Capitol, showing "an individual who appeared to be Edwards."

In one video posted to DLive, a video streaming service, he appears to be pictured (circled below) in a Capitol office wearing a "MAGA" hat:

A social media video still from the FBI filing showing people inside a Capitol office, with the man believed to be Gary Edwards circled.
A social media video still from the FBI filing, with the man believed to be Edwards circled. DOJ

Another social media post, captioned "Scenes from inside the #uscapitolbuilding ..." also appears to show Edwards, circled here:

A social media screenshot from the FBI filing showing people inside the Capitol, with the man believed to be Gary Edwards circled.
A social media video still from the FBI filing, with the man believed to be Edwards circled. DOJ

Several stills from security footage also appear to show Edwards milling about among the crowds in the building:

A security footage still from the FBI filing showing a group people inside the Capitol. The man who the FBI believe is Gary Edwards is circled.
A social media video still from the FBI filing, with the man believed to be Edwards circled. DOJ

Lynn's Facebook posts, as quoted in the FBI complaint, described how a group of young men in military clothing yelled "'we r going in!'" and went on to break a barricade and smash a window.

"They broke some furniture," she wrote. "Then proceeded to storm the floors." It was unclear from her description whether Gary - a grandfather - joined in with the younger men.

A security footage still from the FBI filing showing a group people inside the Capitol. The man who the FBI believe is Gary Edwards is circled.
A social media video still from the FBI filing, with the man believed to be Edwards circled. DOJ

"Gary walked around the back of the building and climbed the stairs walking right into the rotunda," she wrote. "He stood there and heard and saw teargas blasts."

A security footage still from the FBI filing showing a group people inside the Capitol. The man who the FBI believe is Gary Edwards is circled.
A social media video still from the FBI filing, with the man believed to be Edwards circled. DOJ

In another post included in the filing, she said that "Gary walked around carrying flags of the Us" and "walked right through the door into the rotunda."

A security footage still from the FBI filing showing a group people inside the Capitol. The man who the FBI believe is Gary Edwards is circled.
A social media video still from the FBI filing, with the man believed to be Edwards circled. DOJ

The Facebook post suggested that Lynn believed the false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen, and that people were not "given the opportunity to be able to have evidence shown."

Read the original article on Business Insider

