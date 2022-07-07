Man charged in J's bar fight pleads guilty

Jul. 7—LIMA — One of three Lima residents charged for their roles in a fight outside a local pub earlier this year that left a local man with serious injuries entered a plea of guilty on Thursday to a charge of felonious assault.

Nicholas Williams, 22, faces a possible prison term of up to eight years when he is sentenced Sept. 9 in Allen County Common Pleas Court on the second-degree felony count.

Co-defendants Donovan Denson and Janicqua Bailey, each 22, have pleaded not guilty to identical charges. Denson is scheduled to stand trial beginning Aug. 22 while Bailey's trial is set for Aug. 1.

The charges against the Lima residents stem from a fight on Jan. 22 at J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road, which left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with serious injuries that resulted in him being LifeFlighted to a Toledo hospital.

All three defendants were indicted by an Allen County grand jury in March in connection with the bar brawl.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position.

Officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was eventually transferred to a Toledo hospital due to fractured orbital bones and an internal nasal fracture.

Fisher-Jones was accosted outside the bar by Bailey and Williams while two other males, later identified as Denson, 21, and Tysheen Polk, 23, began to "kick and stomp on Bradin's body and head as he is on the ground," the report states. Polk has evaded police since that evening.