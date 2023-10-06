Man charged in July 4 shooting in Edgewood

Oct. 6—An Edgewood man has been arrested and charged in a July 4 shooting in Edgewood that injured four people.

Dwayne Aaron Johnson, 39, was taken into custody without incident Friday morning by deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office after a warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest, the agency reported in a news release.

According to the sheriff's office, on July 4 at 4:12 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Edgewood Road. There deputies discovered Rayvon Perry, 21, of Aberdeen, near the Royal Farms with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Perry was transported to a local trauma center.

During the investigation, officers discovered three additional victims, Cameron Ward, 21, of Edgewood, and two male juveniles, both age 17, at different area hospitals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Harr Park Court, where a group had gathered. A fight broke out, resulting in multiple gunshots and causing the crowd to disperse, the release said.

By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Morning Sun

Johnson is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

A bail review is set for Tuesday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3. No information is available on Johnson's attorney.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Det. Moro, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

Originally Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 1:38 pm