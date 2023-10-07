Man charged in July burglary in Derry Township

A man has been charged in connection to a burglary in Derry Township in July.

According to state police, Michael Aaron Whitfield is facing felony charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

On July 12, 2023, police say Whitfield approached Lee’s Ice Cream on Route 217 between 6:15 and 7:55 a.m. and tried to open a window.

Blood was found smeared on the window.

Whitfield also allegedly broke into Kettle Dad’s BBQ food trailer along Route 217 within the same timeframe.

Police said Whitfield caused $1,8000 in damage to the trailer.

A dollar was stolen from the tip jar, and suspected blood was found inside.

A stolen truck that had been left unlocked with the keys in the cupholder, was found along Route 217 at 7:55 a.m. the same day.

A state trooper who saw a surveillance image identified Whitfield as the suspect.

On July 13, troopers were told that the Georgia Highway Patrol arrested Whitfield during a traffic stop. He was found in the stolen truck at the time of his arrest.

Whitfield, who is also facing charges in connection to a carjacking in Blairsville, was later extradited to Pennsylvania.

Charges for the robberies were filed against him on Thursday. Whitfield was arraigned Friday and denied bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

