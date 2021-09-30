Man charged in July interstate shooting

Sep. 30—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A High Point man was arrested this week and charged in a car wreck and shooting during the summer along Interstate 74 near Archdale in which an infant and motorist were injured, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The arrest stems from a confrontation July 31 on I-74 just east of the Cedar Square Road interchange. Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies found two vehicles, one on the westbound side of I-74 and the other in the median on the eastbound side. Deputies determined that a motorist in one car had fired several shots at the other vehicle just prior to the wreck.

An infant passenger was grazed by a bullet in the leg. A male passenger was transported by ambulance with injuries from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Two people from the vehicle from which the shots were fired fled the scene on foot. Earlier this week, Jakeith Sabreyonn Hargrove, 19, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious Injury and four counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

Hargrove was apprehended in Forsyth County by the U.S. Marshals Office's Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was confined in the Forsyth County Jail in Winston-Salem.

Bond was set at $1 million secured.

The conditions of the infant and man in the car who was injured weren't released, and authorities didn't release a motive for the altercation.