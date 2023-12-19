Man charged in July killing, dies from a shooting three months later

A man who was arrested in July in a fatal shooting only to have the killing declared justified under the state's Castle Doctrine, died Monday from injuries sustained in a shooting in November, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Andre Allen Lewis, 44, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Center Street on Nov. 15, the release said. Lewis lived nearby on Dallas Street.

He died Monday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

In July, Lewis was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Alvie Chavis, 52, according to officials.

Two days later, the manslaughter charge was dismissed after the District Attorney's Office found the shooting justified under the Castile Doctrine, also known as the "stand your ground" law. The doctrine allows a person to use defensive force, including deadly force, to defend a home, workplace, motor vehicle and life from an intruder threatening death or serious bodily injury, according to the dismissal paperwork.

Chavis was killed during what police described as an attempted robbery.

More: Manslaughter charge dismissed in fatal Fayetteville shooting

According to the court records, Lewis fired multiple gunshots through an interior door, striking Chavis in the chest, after Chavis and another man broke into Lewis' home and threatened him through his closed bedroom door.

A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was still pending against him Tuesday in the July home invasion shooting, court records show.

A police SUV is parked at the intersection of Dallas and Center streets Monday, July 17, 2023, near where a man was found dead behind a house about 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information in Lewis' killing is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man dies weeks after November shooting in Fayetteville