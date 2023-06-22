Man charged with June 5 armed robbery at New Ringgold Market

Jun. 22—ORWIGSBURG — A Coal Twp. man was charged Wednesday by state police after an investigation into an armed robbery at the New Ringgold Market on June 5.

Brandon S. Herb, 33, of 103 Becker St., was charged by criminal investigator Trooper Nicholas Reese of the Frackville station with two felony counts of robbery and theft; one felony count of possessing an incapacitation device; and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime.

Herb was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $100,000 straight cash bail.

In paperwork filed with the court, Reese said police were notified of the robbery at the 103 Hughes St. business around 3:20 a.m. and learned two people entered the store wearing fluorescent masks and hoods and displaying handguns.

The two left after stealing safes and registers containing $5,000 to $6,000.

Reese said Herb, Luke Boyer, 39, of Exeter Twp., Berks County, and Darren Fiske, 53, no hometown provided, arrived at the store with Fiske parking a short distance away.

Herb and Boyer entered the business around 2:05 a.m. and pointed the weapons at the cashier. Herb went behind the counter and took several safes and registers and handed them to Boyer, who fled to the waiting vehicle, police said.

Herb stole cash from the drawer of the main register and appeared on surveillance camera to use a stun gun several times on the clerk, Reese said.

After ordering the clerk to go to a back office while pointing the stun gun in his direction, Herb fled, Reese said.

Reese said Herb was interviewed Monday. He was shown video surveillance screen shots and identified himself and Boyer as the two responsible.

He told police the three went to Boyer's residence to split up the money.

Reese said the investigation is continuing and that additional arrests are pending.

