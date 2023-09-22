Man charged in June fatal crash

Sep. 22—JEFFERSON — A warrant has been issued for a Jefferson Township man after he failed to appear for a hearing on a vehicular manslaughter charge on Thursday morning in Eastern County Court, according to court records and Eastern County Court Executive Ryan Colby.

The vehicular manslaughter charge, a second-degree misdemeanor, is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a mandatory license suspension for six month to three years, according to the Ohio Revised code.

Dominic B. Fenton, 20, was charged after a June 17 crash in Denmark Township that killed Jenna Jean Johnson Bleil, 23. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 167 and Brown Road, when Fenton allegedly ran a stop sign on Brown Road sign and struck a car driven by Bleil's husband, Joshua, on Route 167.

A two-year-old was also transported by helicopter to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

Fenton was also taken by helicopter to a Cleveland-area hospital. Jenna Jean Johnson Bleil died at the scene of the crash and her husband was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

A notice of appearance and a not guilty plea were filed on Wednesday in Eastern County Court but were not accepted by Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht, Colby said. A request for a preliminary hearing was also denied, court records show.

When Fenton did not appear for his Thursday initial appearance a warrant was issued for his arrest, Colby said.

"The warrant is active and will remain so until he turns himself in or is found by law enforcement," he said.

A $50,000 cash, surety bond was set in the case. Court records indicate Fenton also was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt.

A Monday show-cause hearing is scheduled in the case.