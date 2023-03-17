Man charged as juvenile indicted in 2022 fatal shooting

Mar. 17—A man who was a juvenile when he allegedly shot a man on Arlington Drive last year has been indicted for manslaughter by the Daviess Grand Jury.

The alleged assailant, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was initially charged with murder in the May 20 shooting death of William D. Frazier, 38, during an incident at a home in the 3600 block of Arlington Drive.

Although the juvenile has since turned 18, state law blocks the release of his name or information until after he has made his first appearance in Circuit Court.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to the home at 10:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the juvenile allegedly shot Frazier in a domestic dispute and that Frazier was shot outside the home.

Frazier later died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Investigators later determined the handgun found with the juvenile had previously been reported stolen.

The grand jury indicted the juvenile with first-degree manslaughter, which is defined in state law as intentionally causing the death of a person "under circumstances that do not constitute murder because he acts under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance."

State law characterizes extreme emotional disturbance as an action "for which there was a reasonable explanation or excuse, the reasonableness of which is to be determined from the viewpoint of a person in the defendant's situation under the circumstances as the defendant believed them to be."

First-degree manslaughter is a class B felony.

The date for the juvenile's arraignment was not available Thursday.