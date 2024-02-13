Man charged in Kansas City shooting that left a woman dead early Monday morning

A Kansas City man has been charged in the Monday morning shooting death of a woman in the area of East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Charlie L. Bowman, 55, faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Ruth Bowman, 56, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. He also faces charges of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. and found Ruth Bowman unresponsive on the sidewalk, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency crews declared her dead at the scene.

Video footage showed a vehicle arriving at the crime scene behind another vehicle, according to Michael Mansur, Director of Communications at the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ruth Bowman is then seen getting out of the second vehicle and walking to the driver’s side door of the first. A witness told officials that Charlie Bowman then allegedly shot her twice from the driver’s side window. As she attempted to flee, she collapsed on the sidewalk, officials said.

