Man charged in KC double homicide turns himself in to authorities

A man now charged with killing his girlfriend and her cousin two months ago in Kansas City has turned himself in to authorities, Kansas City police said Thursday.

Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two counts each of 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in early December.

Chantell Gipson, 33, and Austin Scott, 26, who are cousins, were found dead in a Santa Fe Hills neighborhood apartment on Oct. 17.

Pulluaim previously served time in the killing of two men in northeast Kansas City in 2013, according to charging documents.

Nearly a decade ago, on Jan. 28, 2013, Brian Cunningham, 27, and Therman Lacy III., 30, were shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Denver Avenue near Budd Park in the Northeast area of Kansas City, police said at the time.

Pulluaim, who was 18 at the time, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with their deaths.

According to court documents, Pulluaim and another person met with the victims to buy marijuana. During the transaction, both suspects fired shots at the victims, according to witnesses who told police that both suspects laughed as they ran away.

He eventually pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and served seven years in prison.

He was released in 2020.

Then, at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle for a welfare check on a resident of the apartment complex.

A caller told police that packages and mail had begun to pile up at the door of one of her neighbors, according to court documents filed in support of a search warrant application related to the police investigation.

A building manager let the police inside the apartment. Gipson and Scott were found in two separate bedrooms. Both appeared to have been fatally shot.

Witness statements and DNA found on spent shell casings at the crime scene helped police connect Pulluaim to the shooting, court records show.

Two days earlier, on Oct. 15, police had been dispatched to a nearby building in the same apartment complex on a reported disturbance, charging documents show. The caller said she had an ongoing domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend. That day, she told police, she heard three gunshots just west of her apartment. One of the bullets went through her son’s bedroom window.

One witness told police that Gibson and Pulluaim had been dating since about July 2021. The witness told police he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to court records.

Pulluaim fled the area of the double homicide in a vehicle belonging to a homicide victim that was later recovered, according to police. Kansas City police said all leads have been exhausted, and they are turning to the public for help to locate him.