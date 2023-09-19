Man charged in KC homicide after witnesses wrestle gun away, detain suspect: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, man is now facing charges in a deadly Kansas City shooting that happened Monday.

Eric Morrow has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Kansas City police were called to a reported shooting near East 39th Street and South Benton Avenue.

When officers arrived, multiple people were inside the residence. Officers set up a perimeter and ordered them to come out.

Court documents say a woman came out of the home and said the victim, now identified as 30-year-old Matthew White, and the alleged shooter were still inside.

Another man came out of the home with a baseball bat, but dropped the bat when ordered to do so. Court records say that man told officers the suspect had been armed with several guns, but had been disarmed.

At that point, police said Morrow exited the house, and officers took him into custody. After that, court records say three other people came out of the house.

When officers entered the home, they found White laying on the stairs. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Court records say officers also found two other people inside and removed them.

Detectives determined several of the residents were involved in an altercation, trying to stop Morrow from attacking White, court documents say. Two of the witnesses detained Morrow after he alleged shot White until police arrived.

One witness said he woke up to screaming and an argument outside his bedroom. When he opened his door, he heard a gunshot and then saw Morrow pointing a gun in his direction, court records say.

The witness attempted to take the gun away from Morrow when he heard another gunshot and saw White fall to the ground.

The two fought for a time before Morrow allegedly dropped the gun but then got two more from his bag, court documents say. Witnesses were eventually able to get the other guns away from him and hold him down until police arrived.

Morrow later told hospital staff he had smoked PCP earlier that day; however, he refused to speak with detectives.

