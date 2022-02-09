Man charged with keeping child porn in Uncasville home

Feb. 8—MONTVILLE — A man was charged Tuesday with keeping child pornography inside his house in Uncasville, police said.

Preston E. Tonepahhote III, 22, was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation by police in Montville and in Deerfield, New Hampshire, according to the Montville Police Department and Connecticut State Police.

Montville police searched Tonepahhote's home at 392 Raymond Hill Road in Uncasville on Monday and on Tuesday charged him with third-degree possession of child pornography, police said.

He was being held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Norwich on Tuesday.

