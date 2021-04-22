Man charged with kidnapping

Apr. 22—A Richmond man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly holding a woman for several days and beating her when she tried to escape.

Richard Layne, 21, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police and charged with kidnapping an adult, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible robbery in progress. The caller told police a woman was screaming for help, and told investigators they had seen a male with a gun. They were able to describe the male as he fled the area. A short time later, an officer located a male, Layne, who matched the description. Through their investigation, officers determined Layne was the suspect.

The citation states, the victim was interviewed and allegedly told police Layne had been holding her against her will since April 16. The victim said she attempted to leave several times but was met with force with every attempt. She also said Layne placed a pillow over her nose and mouth and smothered her until she almost lost consciousness. She said Layne allegedly threatened to kill her several times while brandishing a firearm.

The victim also told police Layne pinned and forcibly held her to a wall with a wooden stick. The citation states the victim had visible bruises and contusions throughout her body, which she alleged resulted from Layne's abuse and assaults.

According to the citation, Layne was transported to the Richmond Police Department, where he chose to speak with a detective. While speaking with the detective, Layne denied assaulting the victim.

However, Layne allegedly admitted to chasing her with a pellet gun, because he suspected she stole money from him. After chasing the victim, Layne allegedly returned to his residence, where he threw the pellet gun in nearby bushes. All attempts to locate the firearm were unsuccessful.

Layne was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.