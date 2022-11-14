GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A Grand Haven man has been officially arraigned for approaching girls in businesses around Grand Haven.

James O'Connell, 43, was arrested Sunday following a report of a man grabbing the arm of an 8-year-old girl at Walmart. O'Connell was charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit second degree criminal sexual conduct and habitual offender.

He remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail and has a $500,000 cash/surety bond. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and said additional charges are possible.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. OCSO responded to reports of a male grabbing a girl’s arm before the girl’s mother pulled the child away. The suspect then left the store. The victim was uninjured.

Several hours later, a patrol sergeant was conducting additional patrols in the area when he observed a subject, O'Connell, matching the description. O'Connell was then arrested.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned the suspect may have had contact with another young female as he was leaving Walmart. This female and her family have not been identified, and are asked to contact OCSO to report the incident.

O'Connell is believed to have been at retail stores in Grand Haven in the area of U.S.-31 between Robbins Road and Hayes Street between 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-45368.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man charged with kidnapping, assault after grabbing girl in Grand Haven store