Man charged in kidnapping, battery of girlfriend who hid in house in La Mesilla

Aug. 27—A Santa Fe resident is accused of kidnapping and battering his girlfriend Wednesday, after she hid from him at the home of a former partner, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Juan Gonzales is being charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member, battery, and breaking and entering, the complaint says.

The incident began with a verbal argument between Gonzales, 31, and his girlfriend at the latter's home in La Mesilla, according to the complaint. The woman told a Rio Arriba sheriff's deputy the two were arguing about her drinking and the cleanliness of her home.

Following the argument, the complaint states she left her home and walked across the street to the residence of Tomas Castellano. He told the responding deputy he and the woman had previously been in an intimate relationship, and she went to his home to hide from Gonzales.

Then, as the two were watching TV, Gonzales came to the front door and demanded to speak with his girlfriend, according to the complaint. When Castellano refused — and locked his door — Gonzales kicked the front door open, the complaint said.

After the forced entry, which knocked Castellano to the floor, Gonzales punched the homeowner several times, according to the complaint. His girlfriend, who was hiding in a back room, called emergency services.

However, after he battered Castellano, the complaint states Gonzales found his girlfriend, picked her up by her waist and forced her out of the residence. Castellano told deputies he tried to stop Gonzales with a wooden bat, but couldn't because he was holding his girlfriend in front of him "like a human shield," according to the complaint.

As they were exiting the residence, the woman yelled for help on the open emergency call, according to the complaint, and Gonzales grabbed her phone, ended the call and threw it on the floor.

Gonzales then threw the woman into his white Ford pickup and drove to an unknown location near Castellano's residence, according to the complaint. His girlfriend told deputies he slapped her more than 20 times as she pleaded to be let out of the vehicle.

They were driving toward Santa Fe County when Gonzales was stopped by Rio Arriba sheriff's deputies, the complaint says. Law enforcement found the woman bleeding out of her nose and mouth, with visible injuries to the left side of her face, the complaint stated.

She was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to Presbyterian Española Hospital.

A corporal with the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office interviewed Gonzales in Spanish, since he does not speak English, according to the complaint. He refused to speak with deputies without legal counsel.

Gonzales was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail at 4:24 a.m. Thursday, according to facility records. Bond was set at $10,000 at a hearing held Friday afternoon.