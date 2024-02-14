Man charged with kidnapping after being found in Florida with Upstate teen

A man was charged with kidnapping after he was found in Florida with a 13-year-old from Simpsonville.

According to a warrant from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Michael Berlick, 35, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin was arrested around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 in connection with the kidnapping of the minor. The teen was listed as a runaway from South Carolina on the National Crime Information Center.

The Greenville News is not providing the name of the 13-year-old because they are a minor victim.

According to an email from the sheriff’s office, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida came in contact with Berlick at a shopping center in Key Largo. Deputies then discovered the missing teen in his vehicle.

According to the email, GCSO discovered that Berlick and the teen met through an online chatting service and gaming app.

Berlick is currently in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition.

The Greenville FBI office, Homestead Florida FBI Office, the Muskego Police Department, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lantana Florida Police Department assisted in detaining Berlick, the sheriff’s office said.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man charged with kidnapping after found in Florida with Upstate teen