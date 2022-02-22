Man charged with kidnapping child had two active warrants dating back to 2021

Feb. 21—Newly obtained jail records reveal the suspect in an Aiken County child kidnapping last week had two active warrants stemming from a hit-and-run incident in 2021.

Rahem Laquan Devoe, 31, was wanted for first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping. The warrants stemmed from the report of a missing child on Feb. 15.

Devoe turned himself in to police Friday night around 9:30 p.m. without incident and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Child kidnapping

Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Aiken County deputies responded to a gas station located at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported missing child.

"Investigators determined that Devoe and the mother of a 6-year-old child were in a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Police stated Devoe drove away in the victim's car with her 6-year-old son, Kashous Gordon, according to the release.

It was reported that Devoe was armed with a handgun when he drove away from the gas station.

The child was later returned to the gas station safe and unharmed. The victim's car was found at 4667 Jefferson Davis Highway, however, the suspect was not located.

On the run

Recently obtained jail records reveal there were multiple warrants for Devoe's arrest dating back to August 2021.

Aiken Public Safety officers responded to Kelly Paint and Body on York Street on Aug. 18 in reference to a hit-and-run.

About a month later, on Sept. 10, public safety issued warrants for Devoe's arrest. He was charged with hit-and-run with damage to property and driving under suspension — first offense, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

After Devoe turned himself in to police following the child kidnapping incident, public safety had the two warrants from 2021 served on Devoe by Aiken County detention center deputies at the jail, according to reports.

Staff writer Landon Stamper contributed to this report.