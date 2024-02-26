Man charged with kidnapping female acquaintance from Aldi in Toms River

TOMS RIVER - A man has been charged with kidnapping and other offenses in connection with an incident at Aldi on Route 70 Sunday night.

Toms River police went to the supermarket shortly before 7 p.m. on the report of a disturbance resulting from customers arguing in the parking lot.

No one was there when the officers arrived. But police also received a report that a female had been kidnapped by a male acquaintance who was wielding a knife. The man assaulted her and left her unconscious in another location, police said.

Luis Morenogutierrez has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault while attempting to cause or causing a serious bodily injury and two weapons offenses in an incident Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 at Aldi on Route 70 in Toms River.

The victim went to a local hospital.

A suspect, Luis Morenogutierrez, was later arrested by Englewood Police Department and taken to Toms River police headquarters.

He is being held at Ocean County Jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with attempting to cause or causing a serious bodily injury and two weapons offenses.

No age or hometown was provided for Morenogutierrez.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Toms River Detective Ryan Parente at 732-349-0150 extension 1391.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Man kidnaps female acquaintance at Aldi in Toms River NJ: police