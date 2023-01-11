Man charged with kidnapping a female taxi driver claims it was a misunderstanding

A man accused of kidnapping a Columbus taxi driver is claiming the whole incident was a misunderstanding.

Saiveon Small is accused of kidnapping a female taxi driver at knifepoint and forcing her to drive over 215 miles from Columbus to Ringgold, Ga., before the victim escaped while getting gas, according to Columbus Police. Testimony given by Small Wednesday morning refutes these claims.

Small claimed Wednesday he paid the taxi driver for her services and the driver stopped at a Chevron gas station in Harris County where he acquired money from an ATM.

Small said that he fled when police pulled out firearms when attempting to arrest him.

The defendants lawyer, William Kendrick, questioned whether the driver was in danger if she didn’t attempt to escape at the alleged Harris County stop.

“What makes the stop in Ringgold different from the stop in Harris,” said Kendrick.

Bond was set for $5,000 for the charge of Possession of Knife During the Commission of a Crime.

No bond was set for the charges of Kidnapping or False Imprisonment.

The case was bound over to superior court.