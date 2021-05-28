Man charged with kidnapping following domestic incident

May 27—TUPELO — A Georgia man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will earlier this week.

Tupelo police were notified of a possible abduction in the 5000 block of Cliff Gookin Boulevard on May 24. Responding officers were not able to locate a victim or suspect at the scene, but reportedly did develop information regarding where the suspect and victim may have been traveling to.

Officers patrolled the area of Bogan Estates apartment at 2690 McCullough Boulevard and were able to locate the suspect driving a Ford Fusion. Officers detained Cortavio Curry, 25, of Georgia for simple domestic violence. The victim was in the car with Curry. The adult female victim was not seriously injured during the incident.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the preliminary investigation shows that Curry forced the victim to stop her car on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. He physically removed her from her vehicle and forced her into his car. Curry held the woman against her will until he was stopped by patrol officers.

Curry was arraigned Tuesday and formally charged with kidnapping. During that initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $125,000.

"The quick actions of witnesses who called E911 and assisted with securing video evidence were integral in the successful identification of a suspect vehicle and the capture of Curry," McDougald said.

Curry spent less than 24 hours in the Lee County Jail. He was booked in around 9 p.m. Monday and released on bond before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

william.moore@djournal.com