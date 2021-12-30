Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend’s two young children, Fort Worth police say

A 21-year-old man faces charges of unlawful restraint and unlawful use of a motor vehicle after he was accused of abducting his girlfriend’s two young children in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the Ridgmont Apartments, located in the 2400 block of Ridgmar Plaza. West Division police officers were called to the scene on a report that two children were abducted.

“Upon arrival, officers met with an female who stated that her boyfriend, who was no relation to her children, had taken her vehicle, that he had no legal rights to possess, with her two small children inside and fled the scene,” police said. “Officers obtained the vehicle information and shared it with other officers city-wide.”

A camera soon showed the vehicle traveling west on Calmont Street. Police were able to find and stop the car as it traveled near the intersection of Las Vegas Trail.

After a traffic stop, Donte Johnson, 21, was taken into custody without incident and the two children were “safely recovered and returned to the mother,” police said.

“MedStar was summoned to check the welfare of the two children,” police added.

The investigation remains ongoing.