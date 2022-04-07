Man charged with kidnapping Lee County woman

Apr. 6—TUPELO — A Lee County man has been accused of kidnapping a woman and carrying her all the way to Oxford before she was able to escape.

The female victim said she and her boyfriend, Shelton "Mitch" McGreger, got into a verbal altercation on the morning of Tuesday, April 5. The argument escalated, and he assaulted her. He then allegedly forced her into his vehicle.

The victim said McGreger made her lie down in the seat as he drove them from the residence outside of Verona to Oxford.

The victim said she jumped out of the car and ran when she had a chance. She was picked up by a concerned citizen, who carried her to the Oxford Police Department. Oxford authorities relayed the information to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

McGreger, 45, of 138 County Road 753, Tupelo, was taken into custody the same day in Lee County. He was booked into the county jail at 10:14 p.m., charged with kidnapping.

During his initial appearance, Lee County Court Judge Staci Bevill set bond at $750,000.

