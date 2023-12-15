Man charged with kidnapping after Lexington pharmacy employees tied up, store robbed

One person has been arrested for wanton endangerment and kidnapping after a robbery earlier this week at a pharmacy on Old Todds Road, Lexington police said.

At 3:29 a.m. Thursday, police said officers were called to the CVS on Old Todds Road for a robbery.

The suspect, later identified as Joel Houtz, entered the store with a firearm and demanded narcotics. Houtz pointed the firearm at the store employees before tying them up and fleeing the store with prescription narcotics, police said in a news release Friday.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect using the real-time intelligence center and Flock license plate readers, police said.

Houtz, 34, was arrested Friday in Clark County with help from the Winchester Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, police said. He was being held in the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment first-degree, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree robbery.