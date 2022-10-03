Man charged with kidnapping of missing Wagener woman denied bond

Oct. 3—A man arrested and charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a Wagener woman was denied bond Friday.

Tony Lee Berry, 49, of Wagener was denied bond in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener, according to Aiken Central Bond Court.

Berry has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in relation to Anderson's disappearance.

The mother of four was last seen on Aug. 20 at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, according to police.

Anderson has been missing for more than a month.

Anderson was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 23, after not posting on social media or answering calls.

Since the start of the investigation, it is believed Anderson was in company with Berry at the residence, police said.

The investigation led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Berry in relation to Anderson's disappearance, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Upon information and belief that on Aug. 21, Berry did unlawfully seize, confine, inveigle and kidnap the victim Anderson, according to an arrest warrant from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said during the early stages of the case, Berry was reported missing, but came to the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 6.

Berry was released after police determined there wasn't a probable cause for an arrest, police said.

Berry was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 at a hotel located on 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia, police said.

Berry was extradited to the Aiken County detention center on Thursday.

On Friday, Berry's bond was denied; and as of Monday afternoon, Berry was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center.

Police said the community's help is important in the case. Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or submit an anonymous tip at Midlands CrimeStoppers at 800-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime, the release said.