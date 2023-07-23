Man charged with kidnapping, multiple drug offenses in Cherokee County

A Canton man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest earlier this month.

On Thursday, July 6 while assisting the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit spotted a man who had active warrants driving on Reservoir Drive in Canton.

The sheriff’s office says Joel McCloud, 41, had active warrants for aggravated assault and kidnapping from the Canton Police Department.

Deputies say McCloud driving away from the Grand Reserve apartment complex.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCloud made a U-turn and drove back into the apartment complex when he saw deputies.

McCloud tried to run towards an apartment building, but a deputy fired a stun gun at him and took him into custody.

Deputies say McCloud was in possession of heroin and methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Authorities then conducted a search warrant on McClouds home on Roland Drive in Canton.

Agents located over 4 grams of heroin inside the home.

McCloud is being held at the Cherokee Adult Detention facility.

He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, possession of a Schedule 2 narcotic, and obstruction.

He is being held without bond.

