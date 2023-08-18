Man charged with kidnapping after police pursuit

Aug. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A Flatwoods man is in jail after allegedly leading police on a lengthy chase with a woman in tow against her will on Thursday.

A Boyd County Sheriff's deputy reported he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on David M. Greathouse, 37, and a female passenger in the area of Wheatley Road and Main Street after observing a possible "rolling domestic."

The deputy described seeing Greathouse as "irate" while yelling and hitting the steering wheel of his Honda CR-V.

After the deputy attempted to stop Greathouse, he is accused of evading on a number of roadways, including Bellefonte Road, Hoods Creek Pike, Jane Hill Road, Country Club Drive, Amherst Drive, Short White Oak Road, Craft Street, Galley Street and lastly Napier Street.

During the pursuit, the deputy reported Greathouse ran a number of stop signs, cut off and passed vehicles in the opposite lane and drove in an overall reckless manner.

Greathouse ultimately came to a stop after allegedly driving through a yard on Napier Street.

The deputy said Greathouse exited the vehicle "in an aggressive manner" before the female jumped out "hysterical and screaming."

According to court records, Greathouse eventually complied while being held at gunpoint and was able to be taken into custody.

The deputy reported during a search of Greathouse's vehicle, multiple firearms and magazines were located including an Anderson AR rifle, a .30 caliber carbine rifle and a couple of handguns throughout the car.

Per the arrest citation, the female passenger told deputies Greathouse drove off with her in the vehicle against her will at Bruce Apartments and pleaded with Greathouse to stop during the pursuit.

The female also reported Greathouse threatened her that he would have the police shoot him.

The deputy reported the female said she thought she was going to die.

Greathouse was taken into the Boyd County Jail, charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, adult kidnapping, disregarding stop signs, no registration, failure to maintain insurance and driving without a license.

According to online records, he is held on a $15,000 bond.

