Man charged with kidnapping, robbery; stolen vehicle had child inside

Mar. 3—An Owensboro man charged with kidnapping and robbery Monday night for stealing a vehicle with a child inside was also charged in connection with a similar vehicle theft in January, and for trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Jacob Trace Cameron, 26, of the 4000 block of Park Drive, was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Monday after leading city police officers on a vehicle chase that ended with Cameron crashing a stolen vehicle at Legion Park and attempting to flee on foot.

Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident began at 10:15 p.m. at Eagles gas station in the 1800 block of Triplett Street. Reports say a man got out of his vehicle to get gas and was grabbed from behind by a man who then got into the victim's vehicle, which had a 4-year-old inside, and drove off, with the victim attempting to hang on to the vehicle.

The victim was dragged before falling off and suffered a large wound to his knee. According to police, a short time later, a person found the 4-year-old by himself at 21st and Breckenridge streets and took him to OPD.

A short time later, officers looking for the stolen vehicle saw a vehicle matching the description on East Byers Avenue and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle sped away, reports say. After a chase, the driver attempted to turn from East Byers Avenue onto Veach Road, lost control and crashed into a fence at Legion Park. The driver, later identified as Cameron, tried to flee on foot but was apprehended, reports say.

When questioned, Cameron first claimed ignorance but later admitted stealing the vehicle, reports say. Cameron told police he didn't know there was a child in the vehicle and admitted removing the child and car seat from the vehicle. Cameron denied attacking the vehicle's owner at the gas station.

Cameron was charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, and second-degree wanton endangerment.

At the Daviess County Detention Center, Cameron was searched and a deputy jailer found a "large plastic bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana" in one of Cameron's socks, according to police. The material weighed 25 grams, and Cameron was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Cameron was also charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto) in connection with a Jan. 30 theft of a vehicle that also took place at the Eagles station on Triplett Street. OPD reports say Cameron was allegedly riding in the vehicle with two acquaintances and when the acquaintances stopped at the gas station and went inside, Cameron got into the driver's seat and drove away. The vehicle was located on 12th Street and Cameron fled from an officer into a home when spotted. A resident at the home told officers later that Cameron had been there wearing clothing that the officer saw the man fleeing the vehicle wearing, reports say.

Cameron has a long arrest record dating back to 2013 on multiple theft and receiving stolen property charges. Cameron's record also includes arrests for theft of identity, theft of a firearm, fleeing police and bailjumping, according to jail records.

In September 2019, Cameron was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and misdemeanor charges. He was released on shock probation in late March.

Cameron was being held at the Daviess jail Tuesday morning. His bond on the robbery charge was set at $200,000 cash.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

