Man charged in kidnapping, sex assault to appear in court

Nov. 15—An Oahu grand jury has returned an indictment against a 24-year-old man, charging him with kidnapping and sexual assault involving a 29-year-old woman in Waimalu.

Daverson Ballesteros is scheduled to appear at his arraignment Thursday at Circuit Court after the grand jury indicted him last week on charges of kidnapping, second-degree robbery and third-degree sexual assault.

He remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail.

The woman told detectives she was walking to work on the night of Oct. 30 when an unknown male pushed her from behind in the 98-1200 block of Kaahumanu Street, causing her to fall to the ground, police said in court documents.

The woman attempted to get up when the suspect got on top of her, put her in a "choke hold " and covered her mouth and nose, police said.

The suspect allegedly told her to give her money, and she said she didn't have any.

The woman told detectives the suspect groped her while he was on top of her, police said.

The woman repeatedly kicked and punched him as she tried to get him off of her and screamed for help.

Police said the suspect continued to restrain her until a truck stopped near them. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman sustained numerous cuts and bruises throughout her body and pain to her neck and back.

On Nov. 2, CrimeStoppers Honolulu issued a bulletin seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The next day, officers of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit spotted Ballesteros near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kanuku Street in Aiea, and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

Police arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree robbery, third-degree sex assault and resisting arrest.

Ballesteros has a criminal history of three felony convictions for assault against a law enforcement officer and theft ; three misdemeanor convictions for assault, theft and terroristic threatening ; and eight misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespassing, harassment, criminal property damage, criminal tampering and theft.