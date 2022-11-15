Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of senior Asian woman in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in connection with an hours-long attack on a senior Asian woman that involved kidnapping, torture and rape, authorities announced on Monday.

The victim, 64, was at Wollaston station in Quincy on Saturday morning when she was allegedly kidnapped shortly after 7 a.m.

The senior woman, who was supposed to go to work, was instead driven to an apartment on East Elm Avenue. There, she was bound, strangled and sexually assaulted for hours, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

At around 6 p.m., the victim was dropped off at a parking lot at Westgate Mall in Brockton. A passerby who heard her screaming called 911, NBC10 Boston reported.

More from NextShark: Immigrant Activist Arrested For Protesting at ICE Director's Home, Littering

Surveillance footage showing her attacker’s vehicle helped police identify Christian M. Lynch, 26, as its owner. The Quincy resident was arrested at a convenience store near his home on Sunday, as per Boston 25 News.

During his police interview, Lynch claimed that he was “tired of swiping” on dating apps. He also reportedly said, “This is me going out into the world getting a date.”

More from NextShark: Asa Akira sparks outrage for saying she’d have sex with a 13-year-old boy in resurfaced video

Police said surveillance footage shows a man locking his arms around the victim’s torso and forcing her into his vehicle. The victim can be seen kicking her feet in an apparent attempt to escape, WCVB reported.

The victim alleged that the abuse began in the car right after she was abducted. At the apartment, she said her mouth, hands and feet were duct-taped.

At one point, the victim believed she was “going to die.” She reportedly received treatment at Good Samaritan Hospital.

More from NextShark: Terrified Girl Writes 'Help... Robbers!' to Zoom Class During Home Invasion in SF

Lynch was arraigned on Monday on charges of rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older.

Story continues

He was also charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with the intent to rape in connection with another incident. As it turns out, he allegedly tried to kidnap another woman 20 minutes before he targeted the Asian senior. That victim — who was also described as Asian — managed to fight back and eventually flee, according to reports.

The recent incidents have stoked fear among MBTA commuters.

More from NextShark: 40% of AAPI LGBTQ youth considered suicide over the past year, report finds

“We are not safe anymore, anywhere,” Diane Mahan told CBS Boston. “I very often go to work first thing early in the morning to my job in Boston and now I am afraid, I'm afraid to do that.”

Lynch pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently being held without bail and will return to court on a dangerousness hearing next week.

Featured Image via Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police, NBC10 Boston