Man charged with kidnapping son of missing woman last seen after Mariners game

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against the man suspected of kidnapping the son of a Seattle woman who went missing after a Mariners game.

Brett Michael Gitchel was arrested last Wednesday after 58-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen on a date with a man at the game on March 31.

According to court documents, police have obtained surveillance video showing Martinez-Cosman and Gitchel leaving T-Mobile Park together following the game.

Then, days after Martinez-Cosman vanished, her son, who has special needs and is in his 20s, said he was attacked by a man he didn’t know.

>> Police: Suspect in disappearance of Seattle woman may have attacked her son days after she vanished

Hours later, Martinez-Cosman’s car was found fully engulfed in flames by the Seattle Fire Department, and it appeared as though it was set intentionally.

Surveillance video from a Shell gas station located a few blocks away showed Gitchel purchasing a gas can and a lighter just 15 minutes before firefighters discovered Martinez-Cosman’s car, according to court documents

On Wednesday, police tracked Gitchel to a Shoreline Costco, where he was arrested.

In an interview with police following his arrest, Gitchel had “numerous visible injuries on his body, including many cuts and scrapes on his hands,” as well as bruises on his face, arms, and body.

In court on Friday, prosecutors argued Gitchel’s phone was tracked to a remote, mountainous area in King County hours after he was last seen with Martinez-Cosman.

>> Friends, family of missing Seattle woman last seen at Mariners game not giving up hope

On Monday, Gitchel was charged with first-degree attempted murder and kidnapping in connection to the incident involving Martinez-Cosman’s son. He was also charged with second-degree arson involving Martinez-Cosman’s vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and first-degree theft in connection to a jewelry theft at a Seattle Costco location.

The KCPAO asked the court to set Gitchel’s bail at $5 million.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Martinez-Cosman is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.