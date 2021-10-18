Man charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl inside, Raleigh police say

Raleigh police have charged a man with kidnapping after they say he stole a car with a child in it Sunday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a report of a kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in the 3700 block of Tryon Road.

An unknown man had entered and stolen the vehicle from a convenience store in the area.

The girl was able to get out in a nearby neighborhood and make it home safely, according to the release.

Soon after that an officer spotted and tried to stop the stolen car, but the driver refused to comply. A chase ensued before ending on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary, where the man jumped and ran before police took him into custody a short time later, the release stated.

There were no injuries, police said.

Morteza Zakeri, 20, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident, according to the release.