Man charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl inside, Raleigh police say
Raleigh police have charged a man with kidnapping after they say he stole a car with a child in it Sunday night.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a report of a kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in the 3700 block of Tryon Road.
An unknown man had entered and stolen the vehicle from a convenience store in the area.
The girl was able to get out in a nearby neighborhood and make it home safely, according to the release.
Soon after that an officer spotted and tried to stop the stolen car, but the driver refused to comply. A chase ensued before ending on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary, where the man jumped and ran before police took him into custody a short time later, the release stated.
There were no injuries, police said.
Morteza Zakeri, 20, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident, according to the release.