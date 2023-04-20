Man charged with kidnapping after taking 9-month-old baby from Springfield to Arkansas

Prosecutors have charged a Springfield man, who may also be living in Arkansas, with felony kidnapping of a child.

According to court documents, a woman called police Sunday to report a non-parental abduction of her 9-month-old child. She told police the man was potentially her child's father, but it was not confirmed, he was not listed on the birth certificate and had played no role in the child's life up to that point.

That man, Login Boyd, 27, was with the child in Arkansas and had spoken to the mother on a video messaging app and allowed her to see the child but was not intending to bring the child back.

Police spoke with Boyd's mother, who said they had been talking to the Missouri Division of Youth Services about what Boyd could do in this situation. She said they told her he should get a paternity test, but would not say who she spoke to at DYS or what kind of paternity test Boyd was taking.

Police attempted to speak with Boyd, but he did not answer calls. They then asked his mother to tell him that police wanted to talk to him about the child. On Wednesday, he reported to police through his mother that he didn't believe he had done anything wrong and would not speak to police.

At that point, police submitted the case to prosecutors, who charged Boyd with first-degree child kidnapping, which is a class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. A warrant for his arrest was issued for him to be held without bond.

As of Thursday, it did not appear that Boyd was yet in custody.

