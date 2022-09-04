Man charged in kidnapping of Tennessee teacher, cops say. But she’s still missing

Police have arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old Tennessee woman, but she is still missing, according to investigators.

Fletcher was jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when police say an “unknown individual approached her” and forced her into a dark-colored SUV, McClatchy News previously reported.

Investigators later found that vehicle and arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, the Memphis Police Department said in a release. Abston was inside of the SUV when police located it.

He is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to police.

However, even with a suspect in custody, investigators have been unable to find Fletcher.

“MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher,” the release said.

Fletcher is a mother of two boys and a “beloved” teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis.

She is also the granddaughter of Joseph Orgill III, a billionaire and philanthropist who ran Orgill Inc., outlets report. He died in 2018.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Memphis police at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677.

Fletcher is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 137 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple shorts.

Officer accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman while on duty in Louisiana

Mom, 1-year-old snatched at gunpoint while loading groceries at Target, TN police say

9-year-old girl kicks attempted abductor in the shin to escape, Utah cops say