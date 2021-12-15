Man charged with kidnapping after threatening woman at gunpoint at gas station

A 49-year-old man who forced a woman to drive him to Ridgeland at gunpoint earlier this month was found in Jasper County Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Gibson, 49, of Ridgeland was charged Monday with strong-armed robbery and kidnapping, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

On Dec. 2, Gibson approached a woman in the Callawassie General Store parking lot and asked her to drive him to Ridgeland, Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office said. When the woman said no, he told her he had a gun. The woman drove him to Cooler’s Grocery, a gas station off of S.C. 462, where he took $20 from her and walked away. The woman was not injured, the alert said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a defense attorney for Gibson had not been identified in the public index and he remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

