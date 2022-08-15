Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy in Portsmouth turns himself in, police say

A man charged with killing a toddler turned himself in Monday afternoon, Portsmouth police said.

Detectives charged 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil with second-degree murder over the weekend following the shooting of a 2-year-old boy last week.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. Inside the residence, police found a 2-year-old boy with a life-threatening injury and transported him to a local hospital. The toddler died from his injuries three days later.

McNeil, who is in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, is also charged with use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

