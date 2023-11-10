Man charged with killing 21-year-old leaving Atlanta club was already in prison

In April, Camryn Price, 21, was leaving a club with her friends when her life was cut short.

Over seven months later, police have identified and charged her alleged killer.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that once they identified Jacori Echols, 22, as the suspect, they didn’t have to search far to find him.

Court documents show that before Echols was booked into the Fulton County Jail, he was serving time in a state prison after violating his probation.

Police say Price, of Lancaster, South Carolina, and her friends were driving away from the Magic City club when another car pulled up and began firing. Price was critically injured and rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As police investigated the shooting, Echols was accused of committing more crimes and spent most of the summer in jail before posting bond and being released.

Echols wouldn’t remain free for very long. Seiden learned that his arrest in May was a violation of his probation after he was convicted of financial crimes in Cobb County in 2019.

Now, Price’s family is one step closer to justice, but they say they are still waiting on answers.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Price’s family, but they declined to comment.

Seiden also reached out to Echols’ attorney for a comment, but has not received a call back.

