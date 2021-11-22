Man charged with killing 4-year-old during target practice could not legally own a gun

A man who authorities said could not legally possess a gun has been charged in the death of a 4-year-old in Greenville.

Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies said at the time of the Nov. 7 shooting that the child and his 7-year-old sister were shot while a family member was target shooting. One bullet struck both children, the Greenville County Coroner said.

The 4-year-old, identified as Jeremiah Groves Jr., was wounded in the head and died four days after the shooting. His sister survived and is in critical condition.

Authorities on Monday announced Jonathan Jeremy Groves, 49, of Gastonia, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The investigation revealed that Groves was in possession of the handgun when he negligently mishandled and discharged the firearm, resulting in a bullet striking two children and killing one,” Greenville County Sheriff Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release Monday. The other child who was struck remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Groves is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.

The news release did not explain the relationship between the suspect and the children.