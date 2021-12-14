Man charged with killing 5-year-old Columbus girl tells judge he doesn’t want lawyer

The man charged with killing a 5-year-old Columbus girl told a Russell County judge during his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon that he didn’t want a lawyer.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road Monday evening, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a press conference earlier in the day, and charged with capital murder in the death of Kamarie Holland.

After a day’s long search, Kamarie’s body was found at Williams’ vacant residency on 15th Street in Phenix City. There were signs of asphyxiation and possible sexual abuse, but investigators are waiting for autopsy results to confirm, Taylor said.

During the hearing in Judge David Johnson’s courtroom, Williams declined his right to an attorney. Johnson appointed attorney Chuck Floyd as Williams’ council anyway, and stated that Williams could use him at any time as his attorney.

The judge ordered Williams held without bond.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams leaves a Russell County courtroom after being charged with capital murder in Phenix City, Ala. on Dec. 14, 2021.

Since he is charged with capital murder, Williams faces the possibility of life without parole or the death sentence. The district attorney’s office will be pursuing the death penalty if evidence continues to back up initial investigations, Russell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey said during the hearing.

Johnson issued a preliminary gag order on Floyd’s request, stating that no parties are allowed to make statements to the press. The case will not be sealed, Johnson said, and the issue of the gag order will be revisited in the near future.

The defense can file for a preliminary hearing next, Chancey said, and more facts and evidence in the case may be presented at that time during the public hearing.

“We will do everything we can to work within the order of the court, not violate any court orders and get as much information to the public as we can going forward,” Chancey said. “We think that’s very important, however, we do respect the court process and understand the court wanting to protect a fair trial.”