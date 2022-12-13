Man charged with killing 75-year-old in GP bar fight

Dec. 12—A man described by police as an off-duty bartender is in the Josephine County Jail on homicide and Measure 11 assault charges accusing him in the death of one senior citizen and the serious injury of another during a bar fight in downtown Grants Pass.

Todd Andrew Heckers, 40, of Grants Pass, faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault accusing him of killing a man identified by the Josephine County District Attorney's Office as 75-year-old Claude Alfred Hayes and causing "serious physical injury" to 75-year-old Harmon Leon Poole during a violent attack Dec. 1 at The Wonder Bur Lounge and Cafe, 116 S.W. H St., in Grants Pass.

A confrontation allegedly arose when Heckers engaged Hayes and Poole, according to an affidavit filed by Grants Pass police in Heckers' case. A fight ensued involving Heckers, Hayes, Poole and a 63-year-old man whose name was not released, according to the affidavit and a news advisory issued by police Thursday.

The fight was captured on surveillance video, according to police. The affidavit alleges Heckers "punched Hayes and Poole on multiple, separate occasions" in the face, and Heckers "head-butted Poole when Poole was talking to an employee."

By the time police arrived, Heckers allegedly fled, and Hayes was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to critical injuries. Poole reportedly suffered a facial laceration and three broken ribs.

Grants Pass police are still investigating, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the fight to contact Detective Robert Shaw at 541-450-6260 and reference case No. 22-52393.

Heckers made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon in Circuit Court. Josephine County Jail shows him still an inmate as of Monday afternoon.

