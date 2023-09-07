Man charged with killing 77-year-old Buckhead woman facing evaluation to see if he can stand trial

The man accused of fatally stabbing a beloved 77-year-old Buckhead woman has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he’s competent enough to stand trial.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday when Antonio Brown, 24, appeared before Judge Kimberly Adams.

Judge Adams granted Brown’s motion to undergo the evaluation. It’s unclear how long it will take, but Adams scheduled a status hearing for November 9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brown, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing 12 charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and abuse of an elder person.

Eleanor Bowles, a grandmother and mother of 2, was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community in December 2022 on Paces West Terrace.

Police say they believe Bowles was in her home when Brown broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS350. They believe she interrupted the robbery and was stabbed and killed.

RELATED STORIES:

Her son, who was coming home to visit for the holidays, found her dead outside the home. She had been stabbed several times.

On Thursday, dozens of family and friends packed the courtroom to show their support and honor her memory.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]