Man charged in killing of 91-year-old in Perry Hall

Baltimore County police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 91-year-old man they say was killed in his Perry Hall home in August.

Police allege that Gary Warren Parrish II, 38, of a unit block of Farmington Court in Parkville, killed Norman Albert in his home in the 9200 block of Hines Road on Aug. 19.

Police found Albert dead on Aug. 23 when they were asked to perform a welfare check. Police have not provided any information on why they believe Albert was a homicide victim.

Parrish is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. An attorney was not listed for him in court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.