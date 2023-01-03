Man charged with killing Army veteran

Bailey

A man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge following the shooting death of a Mooresboro man in early December.

David Allen Starnes, 54, of Forest City, was arrested Dec. 17 in the parking lot of a Forest City Food Lion, according to Lt. John McIntyre of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Starnes is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Claude Mitchell Bailey of Harrill Road in Mooresboro.

Starnes is being held in the Cleveland County detention center with no bond. His next court date is Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to police, Bailey was killed around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at hiss Mooresboro home. A call came in for shots fired and when deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the house.

Durwin Briscoe, assistant chief deputy, said investigators are still working on a motive for the shooting.

Briscoe said once a suspect was identified and they had enough information to secure a warrant for Starnes' arrest, they began working on what transpired.

Bailey, who died the day before his 71st birthday, was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War, according to his obituary.

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man arrested, charged with Mooresboro murder