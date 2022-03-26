Man charged with killing bicyclist arraigned in superior court

Mar. 26—SALISBURY — A Tewksbury man charged with fatally striking an Amesbury woman on her bicycle with his truck in November was arraigned in Salem Superior Court earlier this week and remains in custody, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Deven Tanguay, 32, faces motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of personal injury/collision with death resulting, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

He is accused of striking and killing 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak as she rode along Folly Mill Road in Salisbury on Nov. 19. He was indicted by a superior court grand jury last month and arraigned in the same courthouse on March 23.

On Friday, Essex County prosecutor Shalaigh Kennedy told Newburyport District Court Judge Richard Mori that Tanguay remained in custody and was due back in court on April 15 for a dangerousness hearing

Tanguay was first arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Nov. 23, 2021, and ordered held without bail after a judge ruled he posed too great a risk to the public to be afforded bail until trial following a dangerousness hearing in the lower court.

Bartczak, 39, of Lonvale Lane in Amesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. A camper attached to the bed of Tanguay's truck became dislodged and was found near the crash site, according to police.

Police from Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, caught up with Tanguay about 35 minutes after the crash in Kensington, New Hampshire.

Tanguay, who police said did not appear to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, was outside the truck. Police said they quickly found human evidence on the truck.

Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget drove to Kensington and noticed the truck had four chained hooks that would be used to secure a camper to the bed. He also determined there was "no way" Tanguay could not have known he had struck and perhaps killed someone with his truck.

"After striking and killing Rebecca, Deven did not stop to check her condition, or attempt to exchange any identifying information with her despite her being deceased," Forget wrote in his report.

While police checked the truck, Tanguay appeared "carefree, calm and cooperative. He did not show any signs of concern or distress that he had just hit and killed another person who was simply riding their bike along Folly Mill Road," Forget added.

The truck was impounded but because Tanguay declined to answer questions and was in New Hampshire at the time his truck was stopped, police let him leave, according to Forget's report.

Tanguay's truck remains impounded but is back in Massachusetts.

A check of Tanguay's criminal past showed 18 entries in his Board of Probation record, including two charges of leaving the scene after property damage, numerous drug convictions, assault and battery charges and weapons charges. He also repeatedly defaulted on court appearances and violated probation conditions, according to court records.

In the days following Bartczak's death, local police investigated the crash, aided by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, New Hampshire State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Based on his investigation, Forget obtained an arrest warrant for Tanguay. He was arrested in Woburn on the morning of his arraignment.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.