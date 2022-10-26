Man charged with killing Concord couple waives arraignment

Oct. 26—Logan Levar Clegg, charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail in April, waived his arraignment and will not appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Clegg, 26, was set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon via a video link from jail.

Clegg was arrested in Vermont on Oct. 19, waived extradition and was transported to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to information released by Attorney General John Formella.

Arraignments are normally pro forma events where the charges against a defendant are read publicly for the first time. They can take a matter of minutes.

Defendants often waive their arraignments. When they are jailed, the arraignment can take place via video feeds. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers usually appear before the judge in the courtroom.

Clegg will be held on preventative detention, but reserves his right to a bail hearing, according to court documents.

Clegg has been ordered to have no contact with the Reid family.