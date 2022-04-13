Man charged with killing family’s dog, assaulting wife at Athens home, police say

A man is facing family violence and aggravated cruelty to animals charges after police say he assaulted his wife and killed their family’s dog.

Athens-Clarke County police arrested 24-year-old Dylan Staples on April 5.

Police responded to Staples home after his wife called to report a domestic violence case on April 1.

Staples’ wife said her husband physically abused her for years. She claimed that Staples dragged her against her will throughout the house and tried to strangle her once.

The victim also told police that earlier this year, her husband killed their dog with his bare hands in the living room in front of their child.

According to the police report, Staples told officers he killed the 1-year-old dog because she would not stop peeing and pooping inside the home.

Officers asked if he bashed the dog’s head into the couch. Staples told them it was a table and that he was sorry for killing the dog, according to the police report.

Staples is charged with misdemeanor battery family violence and felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

