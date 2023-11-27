A Batavia man was killed Friday and his son has been charged with murder, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Batavia officers found 60-year-old Dewayne Allan Pelfrey dead in a home on West Main Street just before 10 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving, officials said.

Clermont County deputies said they were called to help investigate and determined that Zane Pelfrey, 39, was "directly responsible" for the death of his father.

Zane Pelfrey was arrested Sunday. He is being held at the Clermont County Jail awaiting a hearing Monday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged with killing his father in Batavia