Man charged with killing father and wounding relatives is a no-show in Fresno court

A 22-year-old Fresno County man who is accused of killing his father and shooting his mother and sister refused to come to court Monday for his arraignment.

This was the second time accused killer Eduardo Amaya has been a no-show for his court hearing.

“It is my understanding that jail personnel have relayed the message that Mr. Amaya is refusing to leave his cell,” said Judge James Kelley.

When the judge asked the courtroom bailiff if forcing him could result in injury to himself or correctional officers, the bailiff said that it would.

Kelley requested jail staff to assess Amaya to try and determine why he is refusing to come to court.

Amaya is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of child abuse and endangerment.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies said Amaya is responsible for killing his father, Marco Amaya Diaz, 55, and wounding his 48-year-old mother and 27-year-old sister.

Deputies said the family was getting ready for a party when the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. on March 17. The family lives in a trailer home near Cedar and Clarkson avenues, just east of Highway 41 and about 12 miles west of Kingsburg.

Amaya remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $5.9 million.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.