Man charged in killing of girlfriend's husband outside Albuquerque dog park

Jan. 13—A man is accused of fatally running over the husband of a woman he was having an affair with during a confrontation Friday night outside an Albuquerque dog park.

Christopher Facey, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Guadalupe Maldonado.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers arrested Facey on Saturday morning. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Facey, a former Metropolitan Detention Center officer, has made headlines in the past.

In 2018, Facey was sentenced to probation after the then-officer beat an inmate at MDC, a case that also ended in a reported $70,000 settlement with Bernalillo County, according to previous news reports. Then in 2021, he was charged in a domestic violence incident in which he allegedly beat his girlfriend, but the charges were dropped when she didn't cooperate.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a fatal crash at the Santa Fe Village Dog Park, near Unser and Montaño NW. An officer was told the driver had fled and Maldonado was taken to a hospital by his wife.

At the park, police found a pool of blood, a hat, one shoe and a pair of broken glasses.

Maldonado was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his wife identified Facey as the suspect, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The wife told police she had been married since 2017 but having an affair with Facey, who she worked at MDC with for more than two years.

Police said the wife told them she hadn't seen Facey since November and he asked to meet at the dog park Friday night. She said they were talking about "their jobs (and) the future" when her husband's car pulled into the lot.

The wife told police Maldonado opened Facey's passenger door and said, "what the (expletive) is this?" according to the complaint. She said she got out of Facey's truck and she told him to leave.

Police said the wife told them Maldonado ran in front of Facey's truck and put his hands up in the air. She said Facey did not hit the brakes and struck her husband, running over his body with both tires.

The wife told police she didn't know how her husband found them but that she "was going to end things" with Facey and was interrupted when Maldonado showed up, according to the complaint. Maldonado's friend, who went with him to the dog park, told police it appeared he was tracking his wife's location on his phone.

Police said a fellow Albuquerque police officer told detectives he was good friends with Facey as the two had worked at MDC together. The officer told detectives Facey lives with his girlfriend, is always armed and "drinks heavy and gets angry right away."