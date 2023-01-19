Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say

A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it.

Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Davis, a Springfield, Illinois resident, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Jan. 5 on White Oak Drive in Decatur.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators say Maddox took a weapon and marijuana from Davis and shot him several times, killing him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Maddox was arrested at his Thomasville Drive residence on Wednesday.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond on charges of murder and armed robbery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: